Bayelsa United Lift NWFL Title, Secure Continental Slot

Share

Bayelsa Queens yesterday left no one in doubt about their intention to lift the 2025 Nigeria Women Football League as they thrashed Naija Ratel 4-1 in their final game of the Super 6 played at the Remo Stadium, Ikenne.

With all three games played at the same time, Bayelsa Queens took advantage of the failure of Nasarawa Amazons to get a win against defending champions, Edo Queens, as the team secured their qualifications to represent the country on the continent.

Vera Michael exploded with a hat-trick to help the champions to a 4-1 win over pointless Naija Ratels, with the win ensuring Bayelsa finished atop the standings with 10 points after five rounds of the post-regular-season tournament.

Adeshina Tumininu had equalised for the Abuja-based Ratels in the 42nd minute after Vera’s opener in the 28th minute.

Mega Cynthia restored Bayelsa’s lead in the 47th minute before Vera made sure of the victory with two goals on 61 and 67th minutes to secure the title for the Prosperity Ladies.

Nasarawa Amazons, who needed a win to finish as champions, drew goalless against Edo Queens to place 2nd in the final table with nine points, while their opponents ended in 3rd spot with eight points.

Rivers Angels finished 4th with seven points after Titilayo Aweda’s first-half brace earned them a 2-1 win over Remo Stars Ladies, who dropped to 5th position, leaving pointless Ratels propping the table.

Bayelsa Queens, who represented Nigeria on the continent two seasons ago, will now fly the country’s flag in the West African Football Union WAFU Zone B Qualifying for this year’s CAF Women’s Champions League.

Share