Bayelsa: Turnah Led PDP Approves Salary Increment For Party Officials

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) led by George Turnah in Bayelsa State, has approved an improved harmonised salary structure for all categories of party officials from the ward to the state level in the State.

The harmonised salary structure was contained in a communique issued on Friday at the end of the State Working Caretaker Committee (SWCC) under the leadership of acting Chairman, George Turnah.

The ad-hoc committee set up to review the salaries of party officials had submitted its report, prompting a consensus vote for an increment.

The communique signed by the publicity secretary, Derri Alasuote Wright, stated that the party leadership expressed concern over the inadequate welfare and challenging working conditions experienced by its elected officials, particularly the ward executives.

It pointed out that the monthly salaries of ₦5,000 and ₦20,000 for ward and Local Government executives, respectively, were demeaning.

According to the party, the salary condition was unacceptable, especially under a leadership that prioritises the welfare and well-being of elected officials.

Under the harmonised salary structure Local Government Party chairman will earn ₦621,000 monthly, equivalent to a Special Adviser in the appointment of the State government.

Also, the Local Government Vice-Chairman and secretary will earn ₦336,000, aligning it with the salary of a Senior Special Assistant in the Bayelsa State government, while other members of the Local Government executive will now go home with ₦196,000, equivalent to the level of a Special Assistant.

The communique stated that at the Ward level, the harmonised salary structure is ₦336,000 for the Ward Chairman, equivalent to a Senior Special Assistant in the Bayelsa State Government, while the Ward Vice Chairman and Secretary will now earn ₦196,000 each, equivalent to a Special Assistant in the Government of Bayelsa State.

The remaining fourteen members of the Ward Executive will each earn ₦120,000 as equivalent to Grassroot Mobilization appointees in the Bayelsa State Government.

The SWCC seized the opportunity to review developments in the party across the Federation and particularly in the South South Zone and therefore passed a vote of confidence on the National Vice Chairman of the South South Zone, Dan Osi Orbih, and the National Secretary of the Party, Samuel Anyanwu for their commitment and efforts in repositioning and refocusing the party.

The communique reads in part: ‘’Similarly, elected Party officials at the Senatorial District levels and Non-working Committee members of the Party at the State level are classified as Special Advisers equivalent in the Bayelsa State Government and will now earn the sum of N621,000 as monthly stipend, while members of the State Working Committee, placed at par with Cabinet Commissioners of the Bayelsa State Government, will now earn the sum of N1,048,500 as monthly allowances going forward.

” These adjustments, as contained in the now-approved harmonized salary structure for elected officials of the PDP in Bayelsa State, take immediate effect with the implementation date from 31st May 2025.

‘’The State Working Caretaker Committee has directed the Acting State Secretary to immediately communicate this resolution and the approved new salary structure to the leader of the Party in the State, His Excellency, Douye Diri, Governor of Bayelsa State, for his attention and necessary action.

“It is the hope of the State Working Caretaker Committee that, upon full implementation, the gains of the new wage earnings will signify the Party’s commitment to the welfare of its officials.

‘’The cumulative wage bill for elected officials of the Party in the State will come to the sum of N306,496,000.00 monthly. For a Party in power in the State, this figure is not only reasonable but affordable as it will help in enhancing the capacity and performance of elected Party officials of the Party in the State, as well as improving their welfare and wellbeing while in active service to the Party, the Government, and the people of Bayelsa State.’’

