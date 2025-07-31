Bayelsa Tops FG’s Eye Health Scheme

Bayelsa State has been honoured with the National Award of Excellence as the leading state in eye health and medical outreaches, second only to the Federal Capital Territory.

The award, presented by the Federal Ministry of Health, was received on behalf of the state by the Commissioner for Health, Prof. Seiyefa Brisibe.

According to a statement issued on Thursday by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr. Daniel Alabrah, Prof. Brisibe presented the award to Governor Douye Diri during the 167th State Executive Council meeting held on Wednesday at Government House, Yenagoa.

The commissioner attributed the recognition to the administration’s unwavering commitment to enhancing healthcare delivery across the state, particularly in rural and hard-to-reach areas.

He stated:

“This award by the Federal Ministry of Health celebrates the governor’s consistent support for initiatives aimed at preventing blindness and improving access to vision care. Bayelsa ranked just behind the FCT, making it the top-performing state among the 36 states of the federation.

“Your Excellency, this honour would not have been possible without your extraordinary dedication to the health sector. You not only funded but fully supported 100 percent of medical and specialised outreaches, some of which were co-funded by corporate organisations. For example, in partnership with the NNPC Foundation, we conducted 1,000 cataract surgeries and provided patients with appropriate eyeglasses.”

In his response, Governor Diri expressed delight over the recognition and said the award underscored the administration’s efforts in transforming the state’s health sector.

He commended Prof. Brisibe for demonstrating effective leadership and acknowledged the ministry’s collaborative efforts in promoting the general wellbeing of Bayelsans. The governor added that the recognition would serve as further motivation to deepen healthcare reforms in the state.

Also during the meeting, the Commissioner for Ijaw National Affairs, Chief Godspower Oporomo, presented another award received from the national executive of the Ijaw National Congress (INC) during the recent Ijaw Day celebration.

The INC, in honouring the governor, praised his developmental strides in Bayelsa State and across the Ijaw nation. It lauded his commitment to the unity, progress, and welfare of the Ijaw people both within Nigeria and in the diaspora.

According to Oporomo, the INC described Governor Diri as a true symbol of Ijaw unity, dedicated to sustaining peace and championing the collective advancement of the ethnic nationality.