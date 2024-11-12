Bayelsa To Set Up Marine Safety Task Force, Create Fish Cities

Share

Bayelsa State Government yesterday said it would establish a marine safety task force and create economic zones to be known as Fish Cities. It stated that the move was part of efforts to ramp up safety on waterways as well as harness its blue economy potential.

Governor Douye Diri disclosed this yesterday during an event tagged: “Expanded Stakeholders Validation for the Bayelsa State Marine and Blue Economy Draft Policy” organised by the state Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy in Yenagoa, the state capital. The governor said security on waterways was key if the state would benefit from the wealth in its maritime domain.

He noted that the life of the Ijaw man had been centred around water and that establishing the Ministry of Blue Economy in the state reflected the nature and essence of Bayelsans and Ijaws at large.

Diri said his administration’s investment in infrastructure such as the three senatorial roads, which all lead to the Atlantic Ocean, would create opportunities for young people to make a living.

According to him, globally, the blue economy sector is valued at over $1.5 trillion annually and provides more than 30 million jobs, with a potential for growth.

