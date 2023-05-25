Bayelsa To Partner United Kingdom On Crime Prevention

Bayelsa State Government on Thursday indicated its readiness to partner with TAG International UK for the implementation of the Brighter Futures Programme of the United Kingdom to boost its crime prevention efforts in the state.

The State Deputy Governor, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, gave the indication when a delegation of the UK-based group paid him a courtesy visit in Government House, Yenagoa.

Ewhrudjakpo observed that the objectives of the Brighter Futures Programme were in tandem with the State Government’s deliberate and coordinated efforts at engaging the youths in productive ventures to divert their attention from drugs and crimes.

According to him, the government was ready to work with TAG International UK for the implementation of the programme by expanding the frontiers and strategies of youth engagement.

Emphasizing the need for expanding the capacity of those trained for the execution of the Brighter Futures Programme, he said concerted efforts would be made to position the trained personnel in all the eight local government areas of the state.

Ewhrudjakpo noted that through effective engagement of the youths in sports and other empowerment programmes, Bayelsa ranks among the safest states in the country, in addition to having a functional committee on drug abuse prevention and rehabilitation.

He assured the visiting team that relevant government bodies such as the Ministry of Youth and Sports, and the Centre for Youth Development would jointly design a work plan with TAG International UK to ensure seamless implementation of the programme in the state.

“What you are doing is in sync with what the present administration in Bayelsa is doing to ‘suck’ our youths away from crime and criminality, and our efforts are yielding positive results.

“I’m happy you’ve spent a night here in Bayelsa and you’ve seen how peaceful the place is. And so, I believe your narrative now could be different from the impression you had about us.

“Your sentiments and impressions are now sufficiently diluted because the impression you had before you came here is that everywhere is a crime, criminality, kidnapping, and the rest of them.

“But from what you’ve seen, it clearly tells you that what they narrate out there about us is not what is exactly happening here in Bayelsa.

“This administration is very ready to work closely with you to further engage our youths to steer them away from the direction of drugs and crimes to make them productive and useful to themselves.

“To underscore the importance our government gives to the issue of our youths getting out from drugs, I believe Bayelsa is the only state that has a functional state drug rehabilitation centre.”

Earlier in his remarks, the Team Lead for TAG International Uk, Mr. James Donally, remarked that they were in Bayelsa to seek the government’s partnership for the implementation of the UK Brighter Futures Programme, which is aimed at preventing youths’ involvement in serious and organized crimes (SOCs).

Mr Donally pointed out that the Brighter Futures Programme, initiated in 2022, is currently being implemented in four pilot states in Nigeria, namely Lagos, Zamfara, Edo, and Bayelsa.

He said the strategic areas of focus in the programme include mentoring youths, strategic communication involving communities, as well as building capacity on the methodology for the prevention of organized criminal activities.

He was accompanied by the project manager, Mr. Emeka Ukatu, and the Bayelsa State Coordinator, Mr. Philip Slaboh on the visit.