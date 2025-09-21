Bayelsa To Host Nat’l Bodybuilding Championship In October

Bayelsa State is set to host the Amateur Bodybuilding and Fitness Federation Nigeria (ABBFN) Ultimate Night of Champions from October 3 to 5, 2025, in Yenagoa, under the patronage of Governor Douye Diri.

ABBFN President, Elekima Soye, announced in a statement on Sunday that the championship will feature top Nigerian bodybuilders, physique athletes, bikini, and fit models competing for over ₦2 million in cash prizes and consolation awards.

He explained that the competition will also serve as a qualifier for the IFBB Mr. Universe Championship, scheduled for October 11 in Lagos.

Soye appealed to the public and private sectors, corporate organisations, philanthropists, and individuals to sponsor or partner with the event, while also encouraging exhibitors and potential sponsors to contact the organisers early.

The ABBFN boss emphasised that the championship will not only promote bodybuilding and fitness but also provide a platform to showcase Nigerian talent at the international stage.