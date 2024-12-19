Bayelsa: Tinubu’s Aide Asks LP Guber Candidate To Join APC

Share

The Special Adviser to the President on ICT and Digital Innovation, Tokoni Peter Igoin, has asked a former Labour Party (LP) governorship candidate in Bayelsa State, Mr Udengs Eradiri to join the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Igoin made the call yesterday when he visited Eradiri at his country home at Azikoro Village, Yenagoa, the state capital, following his recent withdrawal from the LP.

Eradiri had while announcing his withdrawal from the LP, said he was shopping for a political platform that could enable him to serve the people and take Bayelsa State to the next level.

The President’s aide, who was accompanied on the visit to Eradiri by some of his aides and youths from Kolokuma-Opokuma Local Government Area of the state, told Eradiri that President Bola Tinubu has shown capacity to turn around the fortunes of the country.

