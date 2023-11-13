Bayelsa: Tension As Diri’s Supporters Lay Siege To INEC Office

There is currently tension in Bayelsa state over the results of Southern Ijaw and Brass local government areas.

New Telegraph reports that Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had postponed the announcement of result on Sunday till Monday.

While the results are being awaited, hundreds of supporters of Governor Duoye Diri laid siege to the INEC office in Yenagoa, the state capital.

The supporters comprising men, women and youths, occupied the road leading to the INEC office, dancing and singing songs of praise in solidarity with the governor.

The supporters had alleged plans to manipulate the remaining results in favour of Timipre Sylva of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Southern Ijaw and Brass are spring local government areas and are said to have the highest number of voters.

APC governorship candidate is from Brass.

Some of the supporters of the governor who spoke with our reporter vowed to resist any form of manipulation.

One of the supporters of the governor, Preye Jonathan, said, “We have information that they want to manipulate the result of Southern Ijaw and Brass local government areas. We will not allow that to happen they should declare the original result the way it is.”

From the results announced so far, Governor Duoye Diri of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has so far polled 137,909 votes while Timipre Sylva, his All Progressives Congress (APC) rival, trails with 73,503 votes, leaving a margin of 64,406.