Bayelsa sues for patience over power outage

Bayelsa State Commissioner for Information, Orientation and Strategy, Mrs. Ebiuwou Koku Obiyai, has again pleaded with residents to show understanding with regards to current power outage in the state.

This is coming just as Obiyai disclosed that the state government was doing everything humanly possible to make sure that power is restored to the state.

Speaking on Friday in Yenagoa, the state capital during the state’s transparency briefing of income and expenditure, Obiyai maintained that the total black out was not actually the fault of anybody maintaining that all hands were on deck to sort it out.

She also assured that the state government was making plans to make sure that it has its own independent power system stating that when that happens, Bayelsa State will no longer depend on the Federal Government for power supply.

She said:” Our major problem in this state now is the total black out, a very sad one. It was not caused by any of us in the state.

“As a government, we will continue to encourage all of us to be patient because we know that the government is doing so much in conjunction with TCN to ensure that power returns to the state.

