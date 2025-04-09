Bayelsa Stun Delta As Curtain Fall On NDSF

Share

It was a befitting end to the maiden edition of the Niger Delta Sports Festival, with Bayelsa State beating Delta to the top position, making it the first time in recent years that Delta State failed to emerge best at any major event, as the state had won the last four editions of the National Sports Festival, same as the last eight National Youth Games.

To emerge as the winner, Bayelsa State secured 86 medals, comprising 42 gold, 29 silver, and 15 bronze medals, while Delta followed closely with 41 gold, 26 silver, and 32 bronze medals for a total of 99 medals.

Edo State finished in a distant third after winning 23 gold, 35 silver, and 31 bronze for a total of 89 medals. For their efforts, Bayelsa was rewarded with N50million, with the festival finally coming to a close.

While speaking with journalists shortly after the trophy was presented to the state, Director of Sports, Sir Braveman Wodi, attributed the success story to the synergy and dedication of the state government, sports administrators, and the athletes.

“As the saying goes, there is dignity in labour and of course not forgetting the God factor, I can say God is on our side in this competition. Our target was to be on the podium,” he said.

