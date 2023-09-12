Bayelsa: Students Learning From Market Square, PDP Stakeholder Cries Out

Arc. Ekiye Akposeye, Bayelsa State Public Affairs analyst has knocked the state government for the lack of classrooms in the Ogobiri community, Sagbama Local Government Area of the state, saying students learn in a market in the area.

Akposeye who is a convener of the PDP Alliance for Democracy (PAS), said he learnt the governor had been briefed about the consequences of such development to his second term campaign bid and that he had asked his Commissioner for Education to visit the area.

In a statement on Tuesday, he stated “It is quite honestly, worrying that in 2023 students would have to attend classes in a market square at Ogobiri community’

“Even beyond politics, this is bad. As a PDP supporter, this is not good for the optics. Sagbama has been for years, one of the strong bases of our party. The news of the unfortunate happenings at Ogobiri is not a good show of our party’s value system”.

He said: “I am told the governor is freshly aware of the fact children are being taught in the market square at Ogobiri as there are no classes and has directed the Hon. Commissioner for Education who is to arrive there on the 12th of September.

“The common thought is for the APC and its governorship candidate not to be aware of the incidence at Ogobiri hence the hasty dispatch of the education commissioner, but sadly, the Ogobiri incidence has been common knowledge for months and it is not something to politicize’

“The approach is simple and classical: build classroom blocks at Ogobiri and take our children off the streets and markets”.