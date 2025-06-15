Bayelsa Shines With Double Victory At The 25th Milo Basketball Regional Finals

Share

Bayelsa State delivered a standout performance at the Abuja zonal finals of the 25th Milo Basketball Championship, taking home titles in both the boys’ and girls’ categories. The event, held at the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba Delta state featured thrilling matches and outstanding teamwork from schools across the region.

In the boys’ final, Bishop Dimieari Grammar School, Yenagoa defeated Urhobo Model College, Effurun, Delta State with a score of 41 to 34 points. The girls’ final was even closer, with St. Jude’s Girls Secondary School, Amarata edging out King Amachree Academy, Port Harcourt in a dramatic 44 to 43 finish.

Third-place positions went to Dom Domingos College, Warri, Delta State (Girls) and FAAN Secondary School, Calabar, Cross River State (Boys).

Speaking at the event, Charles Ikpe, Category Development Executive, said: “This tournament is more than just basketball, it’s a platform for growth and learning. The players here in Asaba have truly impressed. As we move into the final conference and on to the national finals, I believe they will continue to make their schools and states proud.”

The tournament now heads to the Western Conference stage, where champions from the region will battle for a spot in the national finals of the Milo Basketball Championship.

