Bayelsa: Search For Common Ground, Stakeholders Call For Peace Commission

Background

Search for Common Ground, is an organisation that intentionally came to the Niger Delta region of Nigeria, to work towards peace sustainability and has been on this daunting mission for almost two years now. These two years of its being in the region, working across 66 communities, has been eventful with peace built in the region to a large extent.

Its mission has been largely made successful due to the dedication and intentional disposition of its workforce and partners. Bayelsa State where the work of the organisation has been pronounced has been relatively peaceful.

With support from the European Union (EU), in conjunction with Stakeholders Democracy Network and Partnership Initiatives in the Niger Delta, many success stories have been told by the locals; ranging from preaching peace to the youths, to speaking against cultism and drug abuse, to engaging the youths through some empowerment packages.

Focus on post era of Search for Common Ground

As the organisation prepares to pull out of the region, having completed its mandate, the focus is now on sustaining the prevailing peace in these various communities of the region where the organisation has made its presence felt over these two years.

To this effect, Search for Common Ground after achieving this feat through a Block Chain known as Community, Local Government and State Peace Architecture, once again gathered relevant stakeholders in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital, to deliberate on how to sustain the already existing peace.

The meeting brought together over 30 participants, including academic scholars, government officials, Non-Governmental Organisations and the media. One of the conclusions at the gathering was the resolve to establish what was called: Community Peace Commission. This, the stakeholders assured, will help to sustain the peace that Search for Common Ground has achieved.

The participants all agreed that there was need for a Bill Drafting Committee to be inaugurated and the draft proceeded by the committee sent to the Bayelsa State House of Assembly for the Commission to be established.

At the end of the one-day stakeholders’ meeting, with the theme: ‘Transformative and Sustainable Community Peace in Bayelsa State’, a 19-man committee to push for the establishment of a Community Peace Commission was set up.

Communities must be at the centre

The Keynote Speaker at the meeting, Professor Tonbara Kingdom, who is the Deputy Vice Chancellor, Niger Delta University, enumerating the causes of violence in communities, explained that drug abuse, communal crises, proliferation of small arms, chieftaincy tussle, cult activities, community oil conflict, and political violence, among others are some of the drivers of violence in the Niger Delta.

He explained that communities must be at the centre of peace building, adding: “Political violence especially during elections is also a driver of violence. We have tugs as supporters and after the elections, they are unable to control them again.

“Also, most of these companies will give contracts and employment to some persons and cause problems in the communities.’’ The way forward, he advised: “There must be peace committees involving traditional rulers, women and youths that must serve as mediators.

If the elite did not carry along the youths and the women along, these people would kick against what they are doing for the communities. There should be collaboration between communities and security agencies. “There should also be economic empowerment and livelihood for young people, with special focus on agriculture and local content participation in oil and gas.”

Peace Commissions at local levels

Also speaking, Professor Christopher Onyema, Deputy Vice Chancellor Academics, Federal University Otuoke, maintained that the meeting was the kind that Niger Delta needs, maintaining that: “There is need for the region to have a Community Peace Commission not only at the state level, but also at the community level so that they can put a handle on the gains that different bodies have made so far in an effort towards entrenching peace in the region.”

He said what was happening was beautiful: “Because if we have bodies that will firm up the gains we have made; it will sustain peace. Because if you achieve peace and you don’t sustain it, the peace can’t be peaceful and let us all remember that Peace doesn’t mean the absence of conflict.

“Community Peace Commission is a way of firming up all the peace initiatives that have been put in place based on bottom top approach, and it is also a way of reaffirming that those who are the direct beneficiaries of a peaceful environment are now being involved as critical stakeholders in determining the affairs of the environment in which they live.

“By critical stakeholders, I have in mind the families that are the most important unit of every society, before you step up to larger associations. If we talk about achieving peace, without having a rallying point, it may not be possible for us to put a handle on the gains that we have made over the years. The Community Peace Commission for me is a way of linking the up down bottom approach to the top. “The youths are not angry.

We make them angry. We have allowed them to shift the tent of social value elsewhere, because we don’t tend to appreciate what we should appreciate. We as parents, what do we tell our children?”

He added: “When we go out there to represent them, do we think of firming up the political structures? Do we flaunt wealth around them such that they do not imagine that people grow by saving up instead of by making it?

“We as teachers, have we been holding onto the basic tenets of teaching? Do we treat them as students or do we treat them as people who will take us out for a drink? Do we resist the idea of their brown envelopes dazzling on our tables?

The girl children that are put under our care, do we remember that we have daughters like them at home? “What are we doing to these young people? We do all these and we go back to the community and preach peace? How do we look at their faces to preach Peace?

We should at every given time act well on our part, for that is where the honour lies. “We can achieve so much, if we can achieve self-preservation, function with integrity and then, when we talk to these children, they will listen.

And then, when we talk to other adults, the integrity we have built, will also compel them to listen. But, if we achieve all these at the individual level and do not have an institution to harmonise this, would we have achieved lasting Peace? No. That is why we need a Community Peace Commission.

“It means that in a peaceful environment, conflict has been reduced to a minimal level that people can cohabit without any kind of stress. But we should pay more attention to our youths because I’m afraid we are losing it.

“These people are our tomorrow. And we should also firm up in our political structures, so that these people we groom as our children, will not pitch their value system on things that are ephemeral.” The DVC continued: “If we are able to put in place a Peace Commission, it will be a regulatory body, but government, traditional leaders, community leaders, must be involved truthfully so that all these efforts will not end at lectures and symposia.

“Let us not forget that the Niger Delta is critical to the life of a common Nigerian. When the Niger Delta sneezes, the entire nation catches cold. So, peace in the Niger Delta is actually peace in Nigeria.”

Egba: Peace begins with individuals

Ayibanengiyefa Egba, Bayelsa State House of Assembly member, representing Yenagoa Constituency 1 and Chairman, House Committee on Women, Children and Social Development, in her remarks said that the component of community-centred approach of Search for Common Ground should be for community empowerment and, by engaging local communities in peace building initiatives.

She said that the private sector is crucial for effective conflict protection, management and promoting social cohesion initiative. This, she said, can be done by encouraging positive interaction and dialogue in communities.

According to her: “One thing that is giving us problems is our individual peace. When we don’t have peace individually, no amount of talk will help. I think we may have started with ourselves. If you are peaceful, you won’t see yourself going to make trouble with somebody.

…youth empowerment

“If the programme is community centred, then youth empowerment, providing leadership training for youths will help. The youths are our problem.

How do we engage them because they are always angry? If they are engaged, it will do us good. When youths are hungry, they can do anything. So, let’s engage them and make sure that they take up the training.

“We should utilise art and culture to creatively address communal grievances. To sustain peace in the state, we must invest in community driven and building support initiatives that will empower local communities to develop and implement these building strategies.

Strengthen local leadership and partnership among traditional rulers and security agencies, local government leadership and community members.

Women’s interest paramount

She continued: “There should be inclusiveness of women. If we want to do anything pertaining to peace, you must talk about women. Try to bring all the women and the girls in. Everybody has an idea. That idea that we are asking for equality, because we want to overpower the men is not true. It is just the call that resources are shared equally.

“There should be the establishment of a Peace Commission comprising all the members of the community to address peace. Also, provide economic activities and job creation to reduce economic disparities. There should be environmental sustainability and address environmental degradation, and train the security personnel for community engagement.”

Lamenting financial support for IYC

Perekosifa Ineife, Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) Chairman, Central Zone, said that the Council has not been getting enough financial support from relevant stakeholders, adding that it has been difficult for his leadership to do the needful and support the youths. He said: “When you want to do a programme to help the next youth who does not have support, it has been very discouraging.

How do you convince youths that because you are not having subvention from some quarters, let’s use this month’s subvention to organise a programme. You get calls like: ‘Chairman wants to eat our money’, ‘while do you want to do a programme to help the next youth who does not have support?’ “It has been very discouraging.

I have been in office for two years and one month and I want to say that if I should scale the support I have gotten from both MDAs, and government it is not up to 12%. “As youths, we have agreed that there should be a Peace Commission because the youths are the drivers of any objective. The youths should be made to drive this Peace Commission.

“The youths are seen as the neck while parents or government can be seen as the head and the entire community could be the body. I think the youths should be given more defining and higher roles in the formation of the Peace Commission.”

HOSTCOM: Communities must be fully involved

Chief Benjamin Style, the National President of Host Communities of Nigeria Producing Oil and Gas (HOSTCOM), in his reaction to the proposed Peace Commission, described it as a good idea. “In as much as it is not going to be hijacked by politicians.

“Whatever we do in this Niger Delta to sustain peace and to attract development is a welcome idea. But the way and manner it is going to be addressed matters a lot. It is not just by creating the commission, is the concept adopted by everybody or is it politically motivated?

And, if the concept is bought by communities because the major bulk of the issue boils down to the communities, sustainability is all about the communities. “So, if the communities buy into it, then it could be a good one because if the communities stand firm to deprive those who want to use the communities for their own selfish gain, they will be stopped and that is the only way it will work,” he said.

Dreaming peace

According to the Coordinator of Search for Common Ground, the organisation has been striving to build transformative and sustainable Peace in the Niger Delta region. He urged all to contribute their ideas so that sustainable peace can be achieved in the region.

Solomon Adejo, Sub-Component Project Manager of Search for Common Ground had reeled out some of the things the organisation had done in the Niger Delta, adding that Search is in 66 communities in the Niger Delta.