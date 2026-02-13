Bayelsa: Sea Gives FG 21-Day Ultimatum To Create 24 New LGs, Control Resources

The Supreme Egbesu Assembly (SEA) on Wednesday took a bold stance, demanding the creation of 24 additional local governments in Bayelsa State, bringing the total to 32.

This move is seen as a major push for autonomy and selfdetermination, with the group asserting that the current eight local governments are grossly inadequate, considering the state’s significant contribution to the nation’s revenue.

SEA Secretary General, Dr. Felix Tuodolo, revealed that they have written to the National Assembly and the Federal Government, giving them a 21-day ultimatum to act on their demand.