Bayelsa: Saboh Congratulates New Deputy Governor, Akpe

As Bayelsa State gets a new Deputy Governor in the person of Pastor Peter Akpe, PhD, a prominent Bayelsa politician, High Chief Seles Saboh has congratulated him on his inauguration as the new Deputy Governor of the state.

He also commended Douye Diri for the nomination and inauguration, saying it reflects a commitment to continuity, unity, and sustainable development in Bayelsa State.

Saboh, in a statement on Thursday after Akpe’s inauguration, described his emergence as a “well-deserved and strategic choice,” citing his proven capacity, sound competence, and vast experience.

The statement reads: “His Excellency’s choice is a very good one because of his proven capacity, sound competence, and vast experience.

“I am confident that he possesses the administrative strength, wisdom, and dedication required to effectively serve as the second helmsman of our dear state.

“I have faith that he will bring stability, focus, and unwavering commitment to supporting the vision, policies, and developmental programmes of the Prosperity Administration.”

As Akpe resumes as the Deputy Governor of Bayelsa State, Saboh prayed that God grants him wisdom, strength, and outstanding success.

He urged the people of Bayelsa State to give Akpe their full cooperation and support, saying, “Let us collectively work towards greater progress and unity.”

It will be recalled that the late Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, the immediate past Deputy Governor of Bayelsa State, passed on December 11, 2025, after slumping in his office, and was laid to rest on January 30, 2026.