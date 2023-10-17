Bayelsa Road: Sylva Knocks Diri For Taking Dickson’s Glory

The Governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Bayelsa State November 11 Governorship Election, Chief Timipre Sylva, on Tuesday, knocked the incumbent Governor, Douye Diri, for trying to take credit for the road constructed by his predecessor, Henry Seriake Dickson.

He therefore hailed Senator Seriake Dickson for taking a road to Ekeremor Local Government Area after over 40 years.

Sylva, who was cheered by the crowd when he drove on the road to Ekeremor for his ongoing campaign said he was grateful to former Governor Dickson for executing this very vital role adding that he has written his name in Gold and left a legacy that would speak for him through time.

Sylva also hailed the people of Ekeremor for their overwhelming warm reception when he campaigned in the area ahead of the November 11 election.

He wondered why Governor Diri had developed the habit of re-inaugurating projects executed by his predecessor without making any reference to former Governor Dickson stating that without the sacrifices, hard work and foresight of Dickson, Diri would not have become a governor.

He recalled that Diri’s failed popularity in 2019 when he was roundly trounced by the APC will fail him again in November 11 for mismanaging over three years in governance.

Sylva said ‘We must give credit to who deserves it and that accolade must go to Dickson. It is a sign of ingratitude for Governor Douye Diri to appropriate the road to himself”.

“You can’t subject people to this kind of hardship and expect them to bring you back to power. The people are tired and willing to sack this failed government.

The former governor appealed to Ekeremor people to keep faith with him saying that he would fulfill all the promises he made to them when elected in November.

The former Petroleum Minister insisted that the people of the LGA like every other part of the state had suffered untold hardship under the clueless administration of Governor Diri and were eagerly voting out the government.