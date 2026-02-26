Bayelsa RHA Hails Akpe Appointment As Deputy Governor

The Bayelsa State chapter of the Renewed Hope Ambassadors (RHA) has congratulated Dr. Peter Akpe on his emergence as the new Deputy Governor of the state.

The state coordinator of RHA, Timipa Tiwei Orunimighe, also commended the state Governor, Douye Diri, for his choice of Akpe, describing it as a strategic decision.

Orunimighe, in a statement on Thursday signed by the Publicity Secretary of RHA, Engr. Udengs Eradiri, stated that Akpe, with his experience as a former lawmaker and Chief of Staff to the governor, was qualified for the position.

Describing Akpe as a grassroots politician, a seasoned educator, and a political strategist, the group stated,

“There was no doubt that the new Deputy Governor would help the Prosperity Administration of Diri to finish strong.”

RHA noted the jubilation that accompanied Akpe’s choice, saying it was evidence of his wide acceptance by the majority of stakeholders across the state.

The group particularly noted that the appointment of Akpe would help deepen the penetration of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state and drive the message of the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu ahead of the 2027 elections.

“We, at the Renewed Hope Ambassadors, congratulate the emergence of Dr. Peter Akpe as the new Deputy Governor of Bayelsa State.

“It is heartwarming that a grassroots politician, who had garnered experience as a scholar, a former member of the House of Assembly, and immediate past Chief of Staff to the governor, was favoured for this important position at this time.

“We are optimistic that Akpe will leverage his experience to help the Prosperity Administration of Governor Douye Diri finish strong.

“We are also hopeful that, as a member of the APC, Akpe will deploy his wealth of experience to deepen the party’s penetration in the state and spread the message of the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the state.

“We call on all stakeholders to support and cooperate with the new Deputy Governor as he works towards actualizing the vision of the Prosperity Administration.”