Bayelsa Retired Chief Judge, Abiri Dies At 65

Justice Kate Abiri, the immediate past Chief Judge of Bayelsa State has passed on at the age of sixty-five.

New Telegraph learnt that Justice Abiri died in the early hours of Thursday, August 3.

No statement yet from his family or the Bayelsa State government but a statement issued by the Chairman of Aleibiri Federated Community, Yenagoa Branch, Bibobra Kitchen, read” This is to inform all Aleibiri indigenes residing here in Yenagoa and general public that our daughter Justice Kate Abiri, former Chief Judge of Bayelsa State is late.

“She died this morning 3rd Thursday August , 2023. As usual, the 4 days mourning/gathering commences today being Thursday 3rd at her Compound, Former Commissioner’s Quarters, Opolo, Yenagoa”

Late Justice Kate Abiri was born on January 13th, 1958.

She graduated from the University of Jos In 1983 with a Bachelor of Law degree in the Second Class Lower Division and was admitted into the Nigerian Law School, Victoria Island Lagos the same year.

She served as Chief Judge of the state for 15 years, swearing in former governors of Bayelsa State, Henry Seriake Dickson and the immediate past governor of Rivers Nyesom Wike, as well as incumbent governor, Douye Diri.