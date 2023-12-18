Bayelsa Residents Yet To Receive FG Palliatives

Bayelsa State residents have said they are still patiently waiting for the disbursement of the Federal Government Nbn palliative to cushion the effect of the removal of the fuel subsidy 7 months ago.

Unlike other states of the federation where the N2bn palliative fund, as well as food items received from President Bola Tinubu-led government, were already disbursed to citizens, the residents in Bayelsa outrightly said they are yet to receive such benefit even after the election.

It would be recalled that the Federal Government had announced the release of N2 billion from the N5 billion loan it offered to each state as a palliative to cushion the impact of the petrol subsidy removal.

The Bayelsa State government also confirmed receipt of the N2billion palliative fund as well as two trucks of food items but had since kept mute on the mode of distribution of the palliatives to the people of the state despite the sufferings caused by hike in prices of food items and transportation.

News making the rounds alleged that the N2 billion and the trucks of food palliatives were used by the state government for campaigns during the recently concluded off-cycle governorship election in the state.

A source close to the state government who spoke in confidence with Leadership Newspaper alleged that a portion of the food items, particularly rice was allegedly repackaged and shared to various wards on the eve of the election as part of incentives for vote-buying.

While responding to questions on the N2billion palliative fund during the transparency briefing for the months of June and July 2023, the special adviser to the Governor on Treasury Accounts and revenue, Timipre Seipulou, said that the state government was working on a comprehensive programme on its expenditure and will give an account of how it was spent at the next transparency briefing which comes up in December or January 2024.

According to a rights advocate and member of the Civil Liberty Organization (CLO), Mr David West, the state government was very much silent about the palliative under the guise that it was an electioneering period, adding, “but two days to the election, surprisingly, we begin to see these rice rolling out.

“For some, we see pictures of even the governor on it. They began to share some of this rice to communities through wards and the few ones I saw they were sharing were done by members of the ruling party because it was given to ward chairmen to go to their various wards and share.