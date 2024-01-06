Bayelsa Residents Task Diri On Infrastructure Development, Housing, Healthcare, Others

As Douye Diri, Governor of Bayelsa State takes another oath of office in few weeks’ time to continue with his second tenure, David West, a public analyst, has said that looking at it from the first four years so far, Bayelsa has not fared very well, not minding the fact that there were talks about construction of the normal three senatorial roads and other ones.

He however advised that “for the second tenure, Bayelsans are really expecting to see that there is an improvement in the livelihood of the citizens, and the economy of Bayelsa State.

He continued “You will agree with me that the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) of the state is zero looking at Bayelsa as a state that ought to be among the ranking states that should be generating revenue for itself looking at the resources of the state.

The economy of the state needs to be re- jigged. “The transportation system in the state is worrisome. We know what people pass through, especially those that don’t own a car since the ban of “Keke NAPEP” that people ply and the government said that they are coming up with palliatives in the name of busses and taxis, which the people do not see and the few ones they see they pay through their nose.

“There is no potable drinking water in Bayelsa State anywhere, no tap is flowing anywhere in the state. The people expect to see potable drinking water.

People want to see that the government provides basic amenities. “There is no locust housing project anywhere for the people. He has to buckle up in his second tenure.

In the first tenure, it took him six months plus to constitute his cabinet and anytime they want to talk about reasons for his poor performance, he will say it is COVID-19 and there are court cases, forgetting the fact that he did not constitute his cabinet for six months.

“So we do not expect this to repeat itself. After February 14, we should see his cabinet properly constituted. “People that will be appointed to ministries and MDAs should be those that have the capacity to deliver, people who can approach the Governor and tell him what the people want and not the people who cannot speak to the Governor who has appointed them. We do not need political patronage.

“Electricity is also key. We heard that the government is bringing a bill to that effect. We also expect to see the government perform.

I’m saying this because we are aware of the open grazing law, but when you go out you see people still grazing, especially during dry season, you still see these marauders with their cows.

That is to say that the law is not functioning, so let’s not have electricity law that will not work. Let it not be like Bayelsa rice that till this moment, nobody saw Bayelsa rice to eat. Let his second tenure be the harvest season for the people of the state.”

Also Esther Ebella a civil servant in her demands said “The area I want the Governor to improve on when he comes for second term is that he should have low cost houses for civil servants.

They keep on building for big houses for politicians that already have the money, but for the civil servants, there are no low cost houses so that the civil servants can pay over the years and own them.

“Another area is inner roads and streets, let him open up the streets. That will bring development because most people have lands in those places, but because there are no access to take materials there, it is difficult. So if he opens up roads, you will see that individuals will begin to develop the state on their own over the time.

Most local government workers complain that they are not even enjoying the minimum wage and there are backlog of salary arrears. Some of them have been stagnated as they are not promoted for many years.

Let him look at those places first. Grace Orumieghefa said; “I want him to continue to be the servant leader that he has promised Bayelsans, especially he should try as much as he can to utilize all that he promised in the budget.

The budget cuts across all the sectors. He should try as much as he can to utilize that money for the purpose for which they are for.

Thank God he has signed the budget and he has been voted for second term, if he an ultra-modern Renal Centre at the Niger Delta University Teaching Hospital in Okolobiri, the construction of an Administrative Block for the Primary Health Care Board, and other necessary expenditure.

“Our move towards industrialising the state has taken a giant leap with my assent to the Bayelsa State Electricity Law, 2023. This promises to be a game changer for our power supply, with critical implications for our industrialisation programme.

Bayelsa State used to generate and distribute its own electricity until 2006. “However, national regulations prevented the state from commercializing this sector.

Recent constitutional amendments and the Electricity Act, 2023, now empower states to commercialize and establish market regulations.

“The State Electricity Law has thus been introduced to create a regulatory framework that addresses barriers hindering the efficient operation of the State Electricity Market System.

“The law aims to issue licenses to private investors, collaborate with existing franchises to expand electricity access in underserved areas, and enforce penalties for non-compliance.”