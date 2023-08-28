Bayelsa Residents Loots Palliatives Warehouse

A warehouse located at the Kpansia suburb of Yenogua, the Bayelsa State capital has been invaded by the residents of the communities as they looted the 2022 flood palliatives stored in the place by the state government.

New Telegraph gathered that the cause of the loot has been link to the hardship faced in the country due to the removal of subsidy on Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), otherwise known as petrol or fuel.

It would be recalled that the subsidy removal moved the price of petrol from N190 per litre to N620 per litre across the country.

However, it was not clear if the warehouse looted housed palliatives of the Federal Government deployed across the states to cushion the effect of the fuel subsidy removal.

READ ALSO:

Speaking on the development, the Bayelsa State Emergency Management Agency (BYSEMA) confirmed the invasion, stating that the incident occurred at about 7:45pm on Sunday, August 27.

According to the agency, the incident happened an hour after the Director-General, Walamam Igrubia, alongside some BYSEMA personnel left the warehouse premises, noting that during the 2022 flood in the state, the Agency used the warehouse to store food items.

Meanwhile, the subsidy palliatives of President Bola Tinubu led government provided have not been officially confirmed as looted by the angry residents.

In the statement released by BYSEMA, they condemned the action of the yet to be identified culprits and also condemns the attempt to politicise the incident by opposition elements in the state.