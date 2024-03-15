Bayelsa Residents Call On Govt To Dredge Epie Creek

As rainy season approaches, Bayelsa State Residents especially those residing along the Epie Creek on Thursday cried out to the state government to as a matter of urgency dredge the creek and stock pile the sides to stop the flooding that has inflicted much pains on them.

Speaking on Thursday to the Federated Correspondents Chapel members of Nigeria Union of Journalist who were on routine inspection around the Yenagoa metropolis, Pastor Tariebi Blessed Kalakai, a resident who spoke on the issue noted that government should dig up the creek adding that it will go a long way to check the yearly flooding that has affected most houses along the creek.

He regretted that most times, government go on crash programme when flood comes adding that the real solution to flooding is to pile the creek up it from Igbogene to Government House.

According to the Pastor, residents have been suffering the neglect by government who refused to take care of the situation despite the billions that comes into the state stating that government’s inability to take proactive steps will continue to affect not only residents along the communities but even relations of top government officials .

He continued “The major problem of flooding in Bayelas state is the Epie Creek which is connecting all the communities. If government can dredge it above flood level, it will help.

“Government should partner with NDDC and do it in phases, people will be happy. Government is a continuum. If this government can’t complete it, another will continue with it.

“We have decided to be suffering and smiling because we are all affected, even their relatives. We see it as a poor state of our government despite the huge amount of monthly allocations that accrues the state.

“Posterity will continue to remember Chief Melford Okilo, one time governor of Old Rivers state who made some inroads in the area of flood control during his tenure as governor of the then Rivers state which included the present day Bayelsa state.”

Also Mrs. Kate Wilson, also a resident in the flood prone community appealed that when the creek is dredged, a standard bridge should be constructed to enable the residents cross to the communities.

“There should be a standard bridge to cross the creek when the place is dredged because we have no bridge crossing this place. We use the monkey bridge which is always done by residents to cross to our houses.

Another concerned resident, David Patrick Igidi, also accused the government of causing the sufferings of residents around the Epie Creek adding that during the flood periods, residents used to witness the presence of snakes, armed robbers and even corpse flowing along the creek.

“The neglect of the Epie Creek is caused by government No official bridge connecting communities.

“Goverment should open up this creek. Every day, during flooding period we pay lots of money to get to our houses. Snakes are all around our houses during flood. Armed robbers also have field day here as corpse flows on top of the water. He said.

But the Director General, Bayelsa state Flood and Erosion Control Agency, Omuso Wilson described the lack of funds as major factor militating against the agency’s activities.

He said that the agency was waiting for the second tenure administration of governor Douye Diri to swing into action for it to also commence work on the blocked drainages. Funds haven’t been released. Once funds are released, we swing into action.