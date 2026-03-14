Bayelsa Remains PDP State, Says George Turnah

The New Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Bayelsa State, Hon. Alabh George Turnah, has once again assured that Bayelsa State will ever remain a PDP State maintaining that the party has ever given the state all that she asked for.

Turnah therefore assured that come 2027, PDP will take over the Creek Haven disclosing that this same party gave the state victory in 2019.

Speaking on Saturday at the new party Secretariat in Yenagoa after being inugurated as the new Chairman of the party Working Committee, Turnah urged the party faithful not to be discouraged by what seems to be a setback, adding that PDP will never play the role of opposition in the state.

He promised that himself and his Exco will lead the party very well in the state, assuring that his Exco will take the mandate very seriously.

The Chairman, who was inaugurated in the presence of PDP National Officers and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) represented by the state administrative Secretary, promised to stand by the party at all times.

Turnah said: “People should disabuse their minds from the notion that PDP, is already dead in Bayelsa State. PDP will ever remain a Bayelsa Party.

” PDP is Bayelsa and Bayelsa is PDP. Don’t be received by what seems to suggest that PDP is now an opposition party in Bayelsa.

“That is theoretical. What is practical is that PDP is the majority party in Bayelsa State and at the right time, our people of Bayelsa State and indeed Ijaw people will reciprocate as we have always done in appreciation to this party that has given to the Ijaw man everything we have ever asked for in this project, Nigeria.

“We are not ungrateful people, we will continue to stand by this party even when human machination failed PDP in Bayelsa, God has always intervened.That God that intervened on behalf of PDP in 2019 is still the same God today.

“Come 2027, PDP will under our leadership not only make strong statement, we will also deliver to the expectations of the world. Bayelsa Creek Haven belongs to PDP.”

Speaking on his new position as the chairman of Bayelsa State newly elected working committee of PDP, he said:

“I will like to accept this mandate given to me and my team, the members of the newly elected working committee.

“We are delighted and we are taking this mandate as the mandate of our people and we will not abuse this confidence that you have all bestowed in us.

“We will work with all our hearts and I assure you that it is a new dawn for PDP in Bayelsa State. We will not hit the ground running, we have already hit the ground running.

“I assure you of our loyalty and our commitment and I assure you that we will run an open door administration. It is going to be all for each and each for all. PDP will stand for you and we expect that you will also stand for PDP.

He also called for cooperation from his team maintaining that “I cant achieve anything if we don’t work together. Let us work together, united we stand, divided we fall.”

Thanking the leadership of the party at the higher levels, he said: ” I thank the leadership of South South Executive Committee of PDP ably led by his Excellency Chief Dan Orbih, National Vice Chairman of the South South Zone, “For finding us worthy of this very critical assignment, for the confidence he reposed in us and the support that we received from the Zonal Leadership throughout our stay in office, we are very grateful.

“We also want to thank the national leadership of our party ably led by Abdulrahman Moahammed, National Secretary, Samuel Anyanwu and all the national caretaker working committee of PDP for the support given to us that has enabled us to succeed in carrying out or assignment.

“I onbehalf of my team PDP in Bayelsa State and all Bayelsans are saying a big thank you to the national leader of PDP, his excellency Chief Nyesom Ezewno Wike, for his support, his leadership and all that he has continued to gve for the survival of this party.”

Other members of the executive committee of PDP in Bayelsa State are Deputy Chairman – Tony Gabriel

Secretary – Ato Alfreder Ebibofayei

Assistant Secretary – Mietokikumo Opuofoni, Treasurer – Biobelemoye Igoninwari, Assistant Treasurer – Abrakasa Ebiegberi,.Financial Secretary – Erempagamo Eke-Spiff

Assistant Financial Secretary – Amgbare Fulpower, Organizing Secretary – Godspower Toruyokotie

Assistant Organizing Secretary – Ogbeintari Okere, Publicity Secretary – Ikaebimo Mark, Assistant Publicity Secretary – Smart Gboribie

Legal Adviser – Awudumapu Agorodi Esq, Assistant Legal Adviser – Effort Kai Esq.

Others are Auditor – Sola Yoko Amain, Assistant Auditor – Dimaro Fidelix Enakpotari, Youth Leader – Nicholas Eferebo, Assistant Youth Leader – Azikwe Isau, Woman Leader – Evelyn Bolouebi Odi, Assistant Woman Leader – Wolisi Kosioma

Recall that George Turnah has been acting as the caretaker chairman of the party before his current invitation as the chairman.