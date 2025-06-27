Bayelsa Remains Most Peaceful State, Says Diri

Bayelsa State Governor Douye Diri has said despite recent upsurge in cult-related criminal activities and last Saturday’s abduction of Justice Ebieyerin Omukoro by yet-to-beidentified armed men, the state remains one of the most peaceful in the country.

Diri also said his administration was committed to the safety and security of residents of the state and was leaving no stone unturned in tackling pockets of insecurity experienced in recent weeks.

The governor spoke to a mammoth crowd on Wednesday at the Oxbow Lake Pavilion in Yenagoa during the grand finale of his thank-you tour across the eight local government areas in the state.

Diri contended that no state in Nigeria was immune from security breaches and that recent criminal activities were not peculiar to Bayelsa, urging people of the state not to play politics with security issues.

He said: “Your government has invested so much in security and we recently installed CCTV cameras in Yenagoa.

“There is no state without some level of insecurity. No government can give you total security. But we will continue to solve the issues as they arise.”