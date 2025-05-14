Bayelsa Records 98% Coverage In NIPDs

Share

Bayelsa State has recorded a 98 percent coverage in the first round of the 2025 National Immunization Plus Days (NIPDs) programme conducted from the 3rd to 6th of this month across the eight Local Government Areas of the state.

This was disclosed by the Deputy Governor, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, on Tuesday in an enlarged meeting of the state’s taskforce on immunization in the state Government House.

He said government’s ultimate target was to achieve 100 percent coverage in subsequent immunization campaigns.

In a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media, Doubara Atasi, the Deputy Governor expressed gratitude on behalf of the state government to the World Health Organization (WHO), the United Nations International Children’s Fund (UNICEF), the Ministry of Health, the National Primary Healthcare Development Agency (NPHCDA), and other critical stakeholders for the feat achieved so far.

He however, urged them not to rest on their oars as much still have to be done for the state to achieve its target of 100 percent immunization coverage.

Ewhrudjakpo, who underscored the need for early preparations ahead of the second round of 2025 NIPDs scheduled for July, assured that funds for the programme would be released not later than two weeks to its commencement.

While assuring that government would spare no effort towards realizing the set target, the Deputy Governor directed all council chairmen to flag off the second round of the 2025 NIPDs programme at any community other than their respective local government headquarters.

He also told the LGA chairmen to meet with the various traditional rulers, school proprietors, and religious leaders in their areas to sensitize them on the importance of immunization and why they must play active role.

Ewhrudjakpo reiterated his warning to parents, schools and churches who deprived their children of immunization, stressing that ‘government is serious about enforcing its public health law and executive order on compulsory immunization.”

“We have taken our immunization coverage up to 98 percent. But we want to take it to 100 percent this time around, and that is why we have convened this meeting.

“Let me thank the WHO, UNICEF, NPHCDA, the ministry of health and all our partners for the feat achieved so far. But there is still room for improvement in the state’s coverage of health immunization.

“To achieve our target, we need to start early preparations. For that, funds would be released two weeks before the take- off of the programme on July 7.

“We are also going to make an upward review of the logistics to reflect the present economic realities in the country.” He said.

Detailed field reports from the exercise presented by Dr Marcus Oluwadare of the WHO, and the Director of Disease Control, Bayelsa State Primary Healthcare Board, Dr Gbanaibulou Orukari, revealed that majority of the LGAs scored high percentage in the recent health immunization coverage.

They commended the Deputy Governor for handling issues concerning health with utmost dispatch, but identified poor workload rationalization, data falsification and lack of commitment on the part of some personnel as challenges facing routine immunization in the state.

According to Dr Oluwadare, ” We commend the Deputy Governor of the state for flagging off the NIPDs and chairing all the state ERMs despite his tight schedule.

“His Excellency has set a good record for other states to emulate. Bayelsa State was the only state to have full complements of her stakeholders in attendance during the April NIPDs in the whole of Nigeria.”

The local government primary healthcare coordinators also took turns to brief the Deputy Governor on the outcomes of the NIPDs, highlighting drawbacks that needed to be addressed before the next round of the programme.

The Commissioner for Health, Professor Seiyefa Brisibe, the Executive Secretary, state Primary Healthcare Development Board, Dr Williams Appah and all the eight local government councils chairmen attended the interactive meeting.

Share