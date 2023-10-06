Bayelsa Polls: Stop Wasting Your Energy On Nembe, Sylva To Diri

The Bayelsa State Governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Timipre Sylva, has told the state Governor, Douye Diri to stop dissipating his energy on Nembe, insisting that no amount of blackmail and desperation would make him win Nembe Local Government in the forthcoming poll.

He said that the entire community have rejected all the lies he told them on Thursday during the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) campaign in the area.

Sylva, speaking on Friday through his Special Assistant on Media and Public Affairs, Julius Bokoru, said the governor went to Nembe to campaign for his elusive reelection bid but could not point at any reasonable projects he executed in the area other than the Unity Bridge that was almost completed before he assumed office.

He said because the governor had no blueprint and had done almost nothing in the area, he and a former Deputy Governor, John Jonah resorted to attacking him with lies and attempted to blackmail him before his people.

Insisting that the people had rejected him, he said Diri’s obsession with Nembe had only brought death and destruction to the council adding that

under Diri”s administration, Nembe had been subjected to dehumanisation, rights abuses, and neglect and made a theatre of war in pursuit of the governor’s selfish interest of winning the election.

Sylva said that Diri and the PDP had failed the people of Nembe and the entire state adding that it was for the same reason they lost to the APC in the 2019 governorship election with more than 80% of the votes.

The statement read “Only last month the Inspector-General of Police’s SWAT team rid Nembe of dangerous criminals, sponsored and inspired, of course by the current occupants of Creek Haven, who turned Opu-Nembe into a dystopian setting.

“Nembe cannot remain the theatre of Governor Diri’s frequent lies and even worse, the playground of his violent games and extreme political ambitions”.

“Sylva is a true Nembe son, loved, and appreciated by the people for his track record of human and industrial development. He is also the quintessential Nembe individual who carries peace, strength, love for brothers, neighbours and an innate drive for excellence and humanity.