Bayelsa Polls: I Didn’t Endorse Any Candidate – Monarch

The Paramount Ruler of Koluama Kingdom in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of Bayelsa State, His Royal Majesty, King Solomon Ebifatei Edi-Mangi, Kolu X1, Ibenanawei of Koluama Kingdom has denied endorsing any of the Governorship candidates ahead of the November 11 election in the state.

The Monarch in a statement in Yenagoa on Saturday stated that as a custodian of Culture and Traditions, he has consistently maintained a position of neutrality when it comes to politics.

The revered traditional ruler was reacting to unfounded claims made by some unscrupulous politicians on social media that he has endorsed a candidate but he said he has not endorsed any political candidate for the upcoming gubernatorial election in

Bayelsa State.

He also pointed out that the purported endorsement that has been circulating on social media was nothing but a figment of imagination and should be disregarded.

King Solomon Ebifatei Edi-Mangi also extended a warm note to those who may have been misled or misunderstood the situation, appreciating the interest and passion that people have for the political process and urging them to channel their energy into positive and constructive endeavours that will benefit the entire community.

The Ibenanawei of Koluama Kingdom reinstated his firm commitment to his role as a symbol of unity and culture and called on everyone to stand together in the spirit of peace and progress.

The statement read “As a King, I believe that it is my sacred duty to ensure that the cultural heritage and values of the people of Koluama Kingdom are preserved. So I have never let political affiliations interfere with my responsibilities as a traditional ruler.

“I’m a firm advocate of peace and unity in our beloved state so I call on all political actors and their followers to embrace peace and shun violence as we work together to build a progressive

Bayelsa State.

“The importance of peaceful co-existence and unity among the people of Bayelsa State cannot be overemphasized.

“We should put aside our differences and come together for the greater good of our state. Violence and division only hinder our progress. Let us focus on the issues that truly matter which is the development and prosperity of Bayelsa.”

“The future of Bayelsa is bright and together, we can achieve great things for our beloved state.