Bayelsa Poll: Violence Breaks Out In Brass

Just a few hours to Saturday’s Bayelsa State Governorship election, violence had already broken out at Twon Brass jetty in Brass Local Government Area of the state as officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) were offloading the election materials.

It was learnt that a misunderstanding occurred between supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) over where the election materials should be kept ahead of Saturday’s election.

It was also gathered that the Brass LGA PDP Chairman, identified as Bara Daniel was injured in the head by supporters of the APC, allegedly led by the former council Chairman, Victor Isaiah.

But speaking with journalists, Isaiah denied any involvement in the assault. He said that he saved the day because of the alleged unruly behaviour of Mr Daniel who was intimidating APC supporters over how to secure the election materials.

“I was there actually to monitor the offloading of materials but the PDP chairman kept making derogatory statements which unsettled some people but I was able to calm the situation,” Isaiah said.

However, normalcy was said to have been restored by some military personnel who intervened.

The Chairman of Brass Local Government Area, Mr Alabo Hanson Karika has strongly condemned the attack on the PDP Chairman of Brass LGA and called on security agents to be on alert to prevent further violence.