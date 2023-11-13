Bayelsa Poll: PDP Supporters Besiege INEC Office, Allege Manipulation Of Results

There is currently tension in Bayelsa State over the election results of Southern Ijaw and Brass Local Government Areas following last Saturday’s gubernatorial election in the state.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had postponed the announcement of results on Sunday till Monday noon.

However, while the state and political actors across the country awaited the announcement of the result by the electoral umpire, hundreds of supporters of Governor Duoye Diri, candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) laid siege to the INEC office in Yenagoa, the state capital.

The supporters consisting of men, and women, old and young occupied the road leading to the INEC office, dancing and singing songs of praise in solidarity with the governor.

The supporters are alleging plans to manipulate the remaining results in favour of Timipre Sylva of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Southern Ijaw and Brass are offshore Local Government Areas and are said to have the highest number of voters.

the APC governorship candidate is from Brass.

Some of the supporters of the governor vowed to resist any form of manipulation.

From the results announced so far, Governor Duoye Diri of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has so far polled 137,909 votes while Timipre Sylva, his All Progressives Congress (APC) rival, trails with 73,503 votes, leaving a margin of 64,406.