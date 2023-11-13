Bayelsa Poll: Panic Over Alleged Hijack Of Results In Southern Ijaw

There is panic in the Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of Bayelsa State as Apoi community leaders raised an alarm over the alleged invasion of the community by men dressed in military uniform and ferried in a military gunboat with registration number NA6DA3.

Speaking in a statement made available to New Telegraph, Chief Preye said eyewitnesses alleged that the men arrived in the community, creating panic and causing anxiety among residents of the community.

Chief Boniface Preye, the community spokesman in a statement issued on Monday said the invasion is alleged to be an attempt to size election results from last Saturday’s governorship election, specifically those belonging to Apoi Ward 15 in

The statement reads, “They were said to have demanded access to election materials and results, raising suspicions about the intention behind this intrusion.

“The reported hijack of the election results suggests a potential interference with the electoral process, undermining the credibility of the recently conducted governorship election.

“The invasion by the armed men has caused distress among residents of Apoi, and community leaders are calling for immediate intervention to address the situation.

“The democratic process must be protected from any form of interference or intimidation, even as we appeal to all relevant stakeholders to ensure the integrity of the electoral results”, he added.