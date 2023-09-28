Bayelsa Poll: No APC Leader’ll Grace Your Project Commissioning, BAEF Tells Diri

The Bayelsa APC Elders Council has assured Governor, Douye Diri that no All Progressives Congress (APC) leaders will grace the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) campaigns, which it said he wants to use to commission non-existing projects.

The group alleged that Governor Douye Diri had planned to bring some high-ranking national leaders of the APC to inaugurate some of his substandard projects as part of his desperate manipulative campaign strategy ahead of the November 11 election.

But APC Elders in a statement on Wednesday which was signed by their Secretary, Elder Borchson Yengizifa, said their intelligence revealed that Diri was packaging billions of Bayelsa’s taxpayers’ money as honorarium to lure the APC leaders to Bayelsa to score some cheap political points a few days to the election.

The APC elders said they intercepted Diri”s programme of events listing Vice-President, Kashim Shettima and Senator Adams Oshiomhole as leaders he was penciling down for invitation adding that the governor wanted to create an impression that the APC leaders were sent by President Bola Tinubu to attend the event.

The group maintained that the leaders and President Tinubu had not hidden their support for the Governorship Candidate of the APC, Chief Timipre Sylva.

Yengizifa insisted that no APC leader would be deceived to attend the campaigns of the Peoples Democratic Party (APC) designed and presented as project inauguration.

The statement continued “This ill-conceived idea is to create an impression that these APC leaders were sent by our very dear President, H.E Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, which isn’t true.

“President Tinubu hasn’t hidden his support for our candidate Chief Timipre Sylva and the APC in Bayelsa State. Recently at the Villa, President Tinubu lifted up Sylva’s hands and endorsed him for Governorship in front of cameras. So this manipulative move by Diri to bribe some APC leaders will fail.

“In his nearly four years as governor, he commissioned nothing. And now, very few weeks before the guber election he is inviting our party leaders, promising them huge sums of money to come and commission projects.

“We are certain none of our leaders especially the Vice-President will fall for this ruse and accept Diri’s Greek Gifts. Diri is a living witness to the widespread support the APC enjoys from our people so he is trying to reap where he did not sow.

“We beat him by more than half of the votes in 2019, we also trounced his candidate Alhaji Atiku Abubakar in that year’s Presidential election and did a repeat performance in 2023 when our dear President Sen. Bola Tinubu and his amiable vice-president, Kashim Shettima, emerged victorious at the poll against Diri’s PDP and Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

” So Diri’s fear for our party stems from the fact he has become a veteran in the business of losing to APC”. We wish to state that no APC leader will grace the PDP campaigns, which they masquerade as the commissioning of non-existing projects.

“We will also notify the anti-graft agencies about the plans of spending billions of Bayelsa tax payer’s money on so-called logistics for VIPs. How can logistics for commissioning be bigger than the projects to be commissioned?

“The election in Bayelsa State has been won and lost already. Diri’s failures speak for itself and his inevitable loss at the poll is his own doing. He had four years to endear himself to Bayelsans and yet he blew it. His abysmal records have decided his fate”.