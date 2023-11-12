Bayelsa Poll: Jonathan Advises NASS To Stop Off Circle Elections

Former President of Nigeria, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, has advised the National Assembly to ensure that all measures should be taken to block the off circle election in Nigeria. Speaking to Journalists af- ter voting at Otuoke Ward 13, Unit 39, the former president stated that the off cycle election is not a global practice.

He said: “Basically, this is an off season election. I get worried about off season elections and will use this opportunity to plead with the National Assembly to block it.

“This is not the best practice. The country can elect their people at the same time like America that elects everybody at the same time. “If we continue with this based on our laws by the judicial officers, there will be a time the Nigerian presidential election will be off season.

“Nigeria should be worried. When I say Nigeria presidential election maybe off season, they may say how? And why it almost happened in 2007, when I was the running mate to late President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua.

That election, seven Justices that presided over the case, three of them said the process be annulled while four of them sustained it. “If one has crossed over by now, the Nigerian election would have been off season.