Bayelsa poll: Grassroots Group Pledges Support For Diri Re-Election Bid

Ahead of the Saturday, November 11 governorship election in Bayelsa State, a grassroot movement for the re-election of Governor Douye Diri, the Concerned Bayelsans for Good Governance, has pledged their support for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate.

Speaking at a grassroot engagement with the people on Tuesday, the group pledged their total and unalloyed support to vote en-mass to re-elect the governor to continue the people-oriented prosperity government that has brought massive development and renewed hope to the people of Bayelsa State.

The Bayelsa East Coordinator of the group, Ebi Ben Okolo, said Diri is the only option that can genuinely guarantee continuity of prosperity for all Bayelsans.

Okolo said Governor Diri has proven his mettle as God sent him to stand in the gap for the people of Bayelsa in this era as Moses did for the Israelites when they departed Egypt for the Promiseland.

He maintained that Bayelsa is already agog with so much work done to highlight the successful achievements of the Diri-led PDP government which has brought so much joy to the masses.

Women leaders of various groups and a good number of youth organizations in their separate comments concurred that Diri is the man with the Midas Touch ordained by God to lead Bayelsa in this dispensation, hence, everything is working in his favour.