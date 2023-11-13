Bayelsa Poll: Diri Attributes Victory To Collective Will Of The People

Senator Douye Diri, the Governor of Bayelsa State and winner of the state governorship election has attributed his victory to the collective will of the people united towards progress and a better future.

Governor Diri spoke shortly after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Returning Officer in the State, Prof Kuta Farouq, on Monday declared him the winner of the governorship election held last Saturday on Monday.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Diri, candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) polled a total of 175,196 votes to defeat his closest rival, Timipre Sylva of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who polled a total of 110, 108 votes.

Speaking after his declaration as the winner of the poll, the Governor further expressed his deep appreciation to every electorate who voted and has giving him the responsibility of leading the State.

“I am also immensely grateful to the leadership of our great party – the Peoples Democratic Party at all levels and our dedicated campaign team and supporters, who worked tirelessly to spread our message of progress and unity throughout Bayelsa State.

‘Your unwavering belief in our vision for prosperity and your relentless efforts have brought us this sweet victory,” he stated.

“It is the collective will of a people united towards progress and a better future. Even those who cast their votes differently enriched our democratic practice by their participation and dissent. I reaffirm that I will continue to be the governor of all in Bayelsa State.”

The Governor also appreciated President Bola Tinubu for ensuring a conducive environment for the conduct of a free, fair, and credible governorship poll.

“I want to place on record our gratitude to the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, H.E. Bola Ahmed Tinubu for allowing the conducive environment for what has been a free, fair, and credible election,” he stated.