Bayelsa Poll: Coast Now Clear For My Victory – Diri

With barely two weeks to the Governorship Election, Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State, has assured the people of the state that the coast is now clear for him to continue occupying the Creek Haven as the Governor of the State.

Governor Diri told the people of the state that Timipre Sylva who is the Governorship Candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC) in the November 11 off – season election has been disqualified adding that even his application for stay of execution was not granted, therefore, the coast is very clear for him.

Speaking on Friday at Sabagreia when his campaign train touched the Kolokuma Opokuma axis of the state, he assured his supporters that his lawyers called him from Abuja on Friday to give him the information. Diri said that the people of the state should prepare to sing a song of victory adding that the coast is now clear.

He said, ”As we were returning here, I got a call from Abuja that all the motions that were filed by Timipre Sylva and the APC in the matter going on in the Appeal Court has been struck out. “So Timipre Sylva remains disqualified.

I heard that the Court told them that what they are doing is abuse of the court process and that they should come and face the substantive matter of his disqualification and they were not ready to take any frivolous motion from Timipre Sylva again.

Speaking earlier at the Campaign Ground, Meitema Obodor who is the Director General of the Campaign Council of Governor Diri thanked the people of Kolga for giving their Son support. He asked the people to continue to pray for their son stating that he was coasting home to victory.

He said, “I want to thank you for giving us your son who has performed exceptionally well. I always refer to him as my phenomenon governor. He asked the people” If you have gold in your hand and somebody is trying to come and display bronze, which one will you go for? All you need to do is to continue to pray for your own, grace is at work.