Bayelsa Poll: Boat Carrying INEC Personnel Capsized, SPO Abducted

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Bayelsa State has disclosed that a boat carrying its officials with voting materials has capsized.

The boat carrying about twelve personnel of INEC according to a statement issued late Friday night by

Wilfred Ifogah, Head of the Department, of Voter Education and Publicity of the Bayelsa INEC office, was on his way to the Southern Ijaw area of the state.

This was as it was also revealed that a Senior Polling Officer (SPO) en- route Sagbama was also abducted with materials.

The statement reads, “The Independent National Electoral Commission, Bayelsans State Office commenced the movement of personnel and electoral materials to the registration areas centers (RACs) on Friday 10th November, 2023.

“However, we wish to confirm that a boat carrying election personnel to registration area- 17 (Koluama) in Southern Ijaw LGA capsized. Fortunately, no life was lost as all the election personnel numbering 12 and the boat operator were rescued.

“We however lost our result sheets, power banks, and luggages containing personal effects of staff.

“The total number of registered voters in the affected registration area is 5368 and the number of PVCs collected is 5311 INEC is making efforts to ensure the conduct of election in the affected area.

“INEC also reports that its SPC assigned to registration area- 06 (Ossioma) in Sagbama LGA was abducted while waiting to board a boat at Amassoma Jetty. The security agencies have been notified. The statement concluded.