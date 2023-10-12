Bayelsa Poll: Adeleke Rallies Support For Diri, Inaugurates Road in Yenagoa

Governor of Osun State Ademola Adeleke has urged the people of Bayelsa State to vote for Governor Douye Diri and his deputy, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, in the November 11 governorship election, saying there was no need changing a winning team.

The Osun Governor stated that his Bayelsa counterpart had performed very well in delivering the dividends of democracy to the state in less than four years of his first tenure.

Adeleke spoke on Tuesday while inaugurating Section 4 of the Igbogene- AIT-Elebele Outer Ring Road in Yenagoa. He contended that what Bayelsans needed in the governorship election was continuity as his brother-governor had so far proved his worth among governors in the country.

He said: “On November 11, come out and vote for the Miracle Governor. When you vote for him, you vote for prosperity so Bay- elsa will continue.