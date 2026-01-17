Bayelsa Police Commissioner Condemns Assault On Tricycle Rider, Orders Arrest Of Officers

The Bayelsa State Police Command has condemned the alleged assault of a tricycle (keke) rider by police officers, following the circulation of a viral video on social media platforms showing the incident.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the Commissioner of Police, Bayelsa State Command, CP Iyamah Daniel Edebor, described the officers’ conduct as unacceptable, unprofessional, and contrary to established policing standards.

Edebor stressed that the Command does not condone human rights violations, brutality, or any form of unprofessional conduct, reiterating the Nigeria Police Force’s commitment to lawful and ethical policing.

According to the statement, the officers implicated in the incident have been arrested, and disciplinary procedures have commenced in line with the provisions of the Police Act and other extant regulations.

The Commissioner further reaffirmed the Command’s unwavering commitment to the protection of the rights and safety of all citizens, assuring residents that the Police will continue to uphold professionalism and accountability across Bayelsa State.