Bayelsa PFN Settles Differences

…aggrieved parties pledge to work with EXCO

All is now settled as the aggrieved parties at the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, Bayelsa State Chapter, have been reconciled and agreed to work together with the current Executive Committee led by Pastor Tam Seth Eyedoude.

Recall that PFN, Bayelsa State Chapter held its election on the 2nd of December, 2025, which brought back Pastor Eyedoude as the Chairman- Elect but some members who sponsored Pastor Timiebi Kiyaramo said that he was subtly schemed out because he was a State Advisory Council member (SAC).

However, reconciling all the aggrieved parties with the new leadership, the National President of PFN, Bishop Francis Wale Oke, asked that Pastor Timiebi Kiyaramo be added to the State Advisory Council immediately after the inauguration of the new executive committee.

Represented by Bishop David Bakare, the National Secretary of the body, who was in Bayelsa State on the mandate of the National President of PFN to reconcile the parties, the President also asked that all the departments of the body be reconstituted.

He said, “Without sacrifice, we can never achieve reconciliation. Today, there is no winner, and there is no loser. “And I’m giving this directive on behalf of the national president that the harmonisation of all the directorates be immediately fixed.

“And it should be done with the supervision of the office of the national vice president.” Pastor Timiebi Kiyaramo, accepting the reconciliation from the national president, however appealed for the harmonization that there should be a harmonization of the leadership.

Also, Pastor Tam Seth, the chairman- elect, thanked the national body for coming to reconcile the body. He said that he has always made sure that there was Peace anywhere he finds himself, maintaining that he will continue to bring Peace to the body of Christ. Recall that he had earlier promised that his leadership was going to work with everybody to move the body forward.