Bayelsa PDP Youth Vanguard Asks INEC To Cancel Election Results In 11 PUs Of Ward 3, Southern Ijaw LG

The Bayelsa PDP Youth Vanguard, representing the vibrant youth wing of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), has expressed deep concern over the integrity of the governorship election results in eleven polling units of Ward 3, Southern Ijaw Local Government Area.

The youth vanguard is calling on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to cancel the election results in these affected units due to reported incidents of result hijacking by thugs.

There have been disturbing reports of thugs hijacking the election results in eleven polling units in Ikebiri within Ward 3, Southern Ijaw Local Government Area. Such actions compromise the credibility of the electoral process and undermine the will of the people.

Speaking on behalf of the group, Samuel Igali said the presence of thugs in the polling units contributed to voter suppression, creating an environment of fear and intimidation that inhibits the free exercise of the citizens’ democratic rights.

“To ensure the transparency and fairness of the electoral process, it is essential that INEC thoroughly investigates the reported incidents and takes appropriate actions to address the concerns raised by the Bayelsa PDP Youth Vanguard.”

The group called on INEC to cancel the election results from the eleven affected polling units in Ward 3, Southern Ijaw Local Government Area, where the democratic process was compromised. He also said those responsible for disrupting the electoral process must be identified and held accountable.

“The Bayelsa PDP Youth Vanguard remains committed to the principles of democracy and the pursuit of a fair and credible electoral system. We trust that INEC will address these concerns promptly and in the best interest of democracy,” he concluded