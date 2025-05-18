Bayelsa: PDP Urges Immediate Release Of Awudumu Reigneth

Share

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Caretaker Committee in Bayelsa State has called on all well-meaning citizens, civil society organizations, and advocacy groups to unite in defending individual rights and safeguarding democracy, following the arrest and continued detention of Ms. Awudumu Reigneth.

Reigneth, the Director of New Media for the pro-Wike group, New Associates, was recently arrested under circumstances the party described as politically motivated and unjust.

In a statement issued on Sunday by the Publicity Secretary of the PDP Caretaker Committee, Derri Alasuote Wright, the party condemned the arrest, linking it to Reigneth’s affiliation with the pro-Wike movement and accusing the Governor Douye Diri-led administration of weaponizing law enforcement against political opponents.

The PDP described Reigneth’s detention as unlawful and based on “trumped-up charges, including cyberbullying,” which they claim are a result of her exercising her constitutional right to free speech and expression.

Wright criticized the development as a reflection of dictatorship in the state, urging Governor Diri to emulate former President Goodluck Jonathan and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, both of whom he noted have endured intense public scrutiny and criticism on social media without resorting to repression.

“It is vital that we unite against repression and uphold the values of free speech and democratic governance in Bayelsa State,” the statement read.

The party also raised concerns over what it described as a deliberate targeting of individuals from Ogbia and Bayelsa East, citing the earlier arrest of public commentator John Idumange from Nembe and the recent termination of 27 public servants from Ogbia.

Wright called on the public to demand Reigneth’s immediate and unconditional release, stressing that her continued detention undermines democratic principles.

“We appeal to all well-meaning citizens, civil society organizations, and advocacy groups to join us in defending the rights of individuals and safeguarding our democracy,” Wright said.

“We wish to remind Governor Diri that we are in a democracy, and we will not allow any form of dictatorship or tyranny. As a leader whose upkeep is funded through taxpayers’ money, he is not a lord over the people of Bayelsa State but their servant.”

Reaffirming its stance, the PDP emphasized that under the leadership of Acting State Chairman Mr. George Turnah, it would resist all forms of intimidation and oppression against its members and the people of Bayelsa.

