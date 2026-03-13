Bayelsa PDP Set To Inaugurate New Secretariat, Hold Congress

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Bayelsa State has fixed March 14 for the inauguration of its new secretariat. The new secretariat became imperative following the abandonment of the old secretariat along Isaac Boro Expressway, Yenagoa following the leadership crisis in the party.

The inauguration will be performed by acting Bayelsa PDP Caretaker Committee Chairman Alabh Turnah. A statement by the party yesterday said the ceremony would precede the Bayelsa State Elective Congress.

A source in the caretaker committee said the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Nyesom Wike; PDP National Chairman Abdulrahman Mohammed; National Secretary Samuel Anyanwu; and National Vice- Chairman (South- South) Dan Orbih are not expected because of their involvement in preparations for the party’s National Convention billed for Abuja on March 29- 30.