Bayelsa PDP Set To Commission New Secretariat, Hold State Elective Congress

The leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Bayelsa State will on March 14, 2026, commission its new secretariat.

The commissioning of the new secretariat became necessary following the abandonment of the old secretariat along Isaac Boro Expressway in Yenagoa, as the former leadership was in disarray.

The Acting Chairman of the PDP Caretaker Committee in Bayelsa State, Hon. Alabh George Turnah, will perform the commissioning of the new secretariat.

The event is expected to be witnessed by party leaders in the state, including newly elected ward and local government executives of the party, as well as women and youth groups.

A statement issued on Thursday evening by the Acting State Secretary of the party, Alfreder Ebibofayei Ato, stated that the commissioning would precede the Bayelsa State Elective Congress.

She also disclosed that the inauguration and swearing-in of all elected ward, local government, and State Executive Committee members would take place after the commissioning of the new state secretariat.

Ato enjoined all members of the party and Bayelsans to troop out and join the leadership of the party in celebrating what she described as a new dawn for the PDP in Bayelsa State.

A source within the caretaker committee hinted that party stalwarts, including the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory and national leader of the party, Nyesom Wike; the National Chairman, Abdulrahman Mohammed; the National Secretary, Samuel Anyanwu; and the National Vice Chairman (South-South), Chief Dan Orbih, are not expected in the state because of their involvement in preparations for the party’s National Convention scheduled to hold in Abuja on March 29 and 30.

Recall that the PDP in the state recently conducted a peaceful and successful local government congress across the eight local government areas on Saturday, March 7, which produced eight local government chairmen for the party.

The party had earlier held successful ward congresses on March 3 across the 105 wards in the state, demonstrating what party leaders described as the continued acceptance of the PDP among Bayelsans.

Turnah had, during the conduct of the Ogbia Local Government Congress in Ogbia town, declared that the successful conduct of ward and local government congresses across the eight local government areas of Bayelsa State was verifiable evidence that the PDP remained strong in the state.

He dismissed fears about the possible collapse of the party in Bayelsa State, stressing that the PDP would field credible candidates in the 2027 elections and reclaim the state.