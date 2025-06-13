Bayelsa PDP Describes Tinubu As Beacon Of Hope

Share

As Nigerians still bask in the Euphoria of Democracy Day Celebration, the Bayelsa State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) led by George Turnah, has described President Tinubu as a beacon of Hope and Courage stating that his leadership qualities have been pivotal in defending Democracy in Rivers State.

This was as the party identified the Supreme Court of Nigeria and the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, as defenders of democracy.

The acting chairman of the party, George Turnah, in a statement on Friday by his media assistant, Kelvin Loveday- Egbo stated that Tinubu, Wike, the Supreme Court, the 27 members of the Rivers State House of Assembly, the national secretary of the PDP, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, and South-South Zonal chairman, Chief Dan Orbih, have displayed courage, boldness and unwavering commitment to democratic principles in 2025.

According to him, their collective efforts to uphold democratic governance, especially in Rivers State, amidst challenges posed by undemocratic practices, are commendable.

Turnah, who described President Tinubu as a beacon of courage, said his leadership qualities have been pivotal in defending democracy in Rivers State.

He commended the Supreme Court for being guardians of justice, stressing that its decisive role in upholding the integrity and independence of the judiciary in a democratic context is refreshing.

Turnah extolled Wike for fighting against impunity, noting that his relentless fight against impunity and undemocratic practices within both the Rivers State governance and the PDP is commendable.

Describing the 27 pro-Wike Rivers State House of Assembly members as defenders of democracy, Turnah commended them for their doggedness, commitment, and stance against the impunity and undemocratic governance of Governor Fubara, even at the expense of their welfare and well-being.

He noted that Senator Anyanwu and Chief Orbih are champions of resistance for their significant roles in opposing impunity and undemocratic practices from powerful figures within the PDP.

The statement reads:‘’ The President’s steadfast courage in the face of adversity, coupled with his bold political will, have proven to be essential following the Supreme Court’s revelation that Rivers State was devoid of democratic governance.

“President Tinubu’s unwavering stance emphasizes the need for integrity in governance and serves as a reminder of the responsibilities that come with leadership.

“With courageous determination, the Supreme Court has boldly confronted the undemocratic practices of Governor Siminalaye Fubara, whom they have characterized as a despot.

“The Court’s commitment to justice exemplifies the critical checks and balances that are vital for the health of Nigeria’s Democracy. This assertion has set a precedent for the necessary accountability required from those in power.

“Wike’s efforts signify a battle for the hearts and minds of citizens who yearn for transparent governance. His actions demonstrate a commitment to restoring a sense of democratic integrity that has been challenged in recent times.

“Senator Anyanwu’s relentless fight against his undemocratic removal from office as National Secretary of the PDP saw him challenge this injustice to the Supreme Court.

“Meanwhile, Chief Dan Osi Orbih battled against a cabal of governors intent on hijacking the party structure in the South-South Zone through undemocratic means.

“Their courageous actions in the face of formidable opposition underscore their dedication to the principles of democracy.’’

