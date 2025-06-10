Bayelsa PDP Commends Wike, G5 Members

Share

The Bayelsa State Chapter of People’s Democratic Party (PDP), under the leadership of Acting State Chairman, George Turnah has commended the FCT Minister, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike and the G5 members, former Governors Samuel Ortom, Okezie Ikpeazu, and Ifeanyi Ugwanyi for their decisive leadership and commitment in seeing to the survival and unity of the Party.

This he said was evident in the recent meeting convened in Abuja on Monday, June 9, 2025.

According to Bayelsa PDP, the Abuja meeting which brought together eminent leaders and concerned stakeholders of the party, was a testament to the unwavering love Wike has for the PDP and his relentless fight for justice against impunity.

The party in a statement on Tuesday signed by its publicity secretary, Derri Alasuote Wright, commended Wike’s dedication to party’s principles which it stated stands him out.

The statement reads that his dedication has endeared him strongly to all genuinely committed members of the Party nationwide.

The party therefore commended Wike for always championing the cause of unity and integrity within PDP.

Wright in the statement declared that Bayelsa PDP endorsed all the decisions taken at the Abuja meeting.

The statement read in part: ” We fully endorse the resolutions reached at the meeting, and as a State Chapter, we stand by our recognition of Senator Samuel Anyanwu as the National Secretary of the PDP, and to state that there is no vacancy requiring any replacement whatsoever.

” Our party’s Constitution and the recent Supreme Court decision regarding the National Secretary issue are very clear and unambiguous in this regard.

” As a State Chapter, we stand united with the rest of our Eminent leaders and concerned stakeholders across the Federation in the decision to zone the Presidential ticket of our party for the upcoming 2027 elections to the Southern region.

“This strategic move does not just demonstrate our commitment to inclusivity and fairness. It also does ensure that our party remains attuned to the voices of all Nigerians.

” Bayelsa State PDP reaffirms its loyalty to the resolutions of this meeting and remains steadfast in its support for Nyesom Wike as our national leader, as well as our endorsement of Samuel Anyanwu as the National Secretary.

“Together, we will forge ahead with renewed vigour to restore the PDP to its rightful place as a beacon of hope and justice for our people and nation,” the statement concluded.

Share