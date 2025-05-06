Bayelsa: PDP Caretaker C’ttee Set To Receive Defectors

Share

As preparations begin for the 2027 general elections, the Caretaker Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Bayelsa State has announced plans to welcome defectors from other political parties and commission a new State secretariat.

This was disclosed in a communiqué issued on Tuesday following the first meeting of the State Working Caretaker Committee, held under the leadership of the acting Chairman, George Turnah.

The statement, signed by the party’s Publicity Secretary, Alasuote Wright Derri, noted that the commissioning ceremony and formal reception of defectors is scheduled for May 26, 2025.

According to the communiqué, the leadership under Turnah is committed to revitalizing and repositioning the party ahead of future electoral contests.

To support this agenda, the committee approved the establishment of a Reconciliation Committee and the reconstitution of both the Disciplinary Committee and the Elders Advisory Council. The acting chairman has been authorized to appoint party members of proven integrity and commitment to serve on these committees.

In addition, two ad hoc committees have been constituted: one to assess the activities of party executives across the eight Local Government Areas and 105 wards, and another to review the current salary structure of party officials at the state, local government, and ward levels.

The committee on LGA and ward activities is chaired by the Acting Deputy Chairman and includes the Acting State Organizing Secretary, Acting Woman Leader, the three Senatorial District Acting Vice Chairmen, and the Acting State Legal Adviser, who serves as Secretary.

Their report is expected at the next State Working Committee meeting on May 8, 2025.

The salary review committee, also chaired by the Acting Deputy Chairman, is tasked with recommending a harmonized salary structure aimed at improving the welfare of party officials, staff, and political appointees. Members include the Acting State Treasurer, Acting Financial Secretary, Acting Auditor, and the Administrative Officer of the party, with the Acting State Legal Adviser again serving as Secretary.

