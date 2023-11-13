Bayelsa: PANDEF Tells Sylva To Accept Defeat, Congratulate Diri

Following the declaration of incumbent governor, Douye Diri of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) as the winner of last Saturday’s governorship election in Bayelsa State, the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), has called on all the other governorship candidates in the election, especially former Governor, Chief Timipre Sylva of the All Progressives Congress (APC), to accept defeat and work with the winner.

The National Chairman, PANDEF, Senator Emmanuel Ibok Essien, urged Sylva to follow the example set by the former President, Dr Goodluck Jonathan, by reaching out to Governor Diri who has been returned winner of the election, in the overall interest of Bayelsa State.

In a press statement released to journalists, PANDEF congratulated Diri on his re-election for a second term in office and urged him to be magnanimous in victory as they called on all political leaders in Bayelsa State to work together by placing the peace and stability of the state above all other considerations.

PANDEF further commended the people of Bayelsa State for the relatively peaceful governorship election, which was devoid of violence in most places.

“We are using this opportunity to also commend the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), and the security agencies for the orderly manner in which they conducted the off-season election in Bayelsa State. It should be noted that Bayelsa State is critical to the stability of the Niger Delta region, and the national economy in general. Hence, the peaceful electoral outcome is quite pleasing to all,” Essien said.

The forum also called on the security agencies to investigate the circumstances surrounding the unfortunate incident of death in Brass local government area of the state as well as other infractions committed during the election.

