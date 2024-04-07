Bayelsa: NYSC Slams 35 Corps Members Service Extension, Repeat Of Service

Thirty-five (35) National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members serving in Bayelsa State on Thursday were sanctioned by the management of the scheme for various offences against the service code.

The members who served under the 2023 Batch A, Stream II service year were sanctioned for offences ranging from absenteeism to ascending.

While twenty-one ( 21) corps members who committed various offences had their service extended, and Fourteen (14) corps members would repeat service.

The NYSC has however announced that a total of Thousand Seventy Five (1,075) Corps members who passed out meritoriously served the nation well and therefore have been discharged and issued their certificates.

The State Coordinator, Mrs Okpalifo Obiageli Charity during the low-key ceremony presentation of Certificates held at the Peace Park in Yenagoa, congratulated the corps members on successful completion.

She commended the corps members for their immeasurable contributions to the state during their service years.

She equally commended the corps employers, the traditional rulers and various host communities across the state for providing a conducive environment for corps members to serve.

She further appreciated the Executive Governor of Bayelsa state, Douye Diri for his welfare packages and security of corps members in the state.

Some corps members who distinguished themselves during the service year were rewarded with a certificate of commendation.

While wishing them the best in their future endeavours, she enjoined those who took advantage of SAED training programmes to put them to maximum use for their self-reliance and becoming employers of labour.

She thanked the NYSC staff who have mentored, supervised and monitored the corps members in their various places of primary and secondary assignments.

Highlights of the event were the presentation of the State Coordinator’s commendation certificates to some corps members and a sample presentation of a certificate of national service to corps members.

However, Mrs Yagwon Rose Bulus from the NYSC Directorate Headquarters, Abuja monitored the low-key passing out ceremony.