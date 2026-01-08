Bayelsa NYSC Gets New Boss

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Bayelsa State Office has a new State Coordinator, Mr. Samuel A. Pepple.

Pepple has assumed duty as the new NYSC Bayelsa State Coordinator and was formally introduced following a handover ceremony at the State Secretariat by the outgoing State Coordinator, Okpalifo Obiageli Charity, who recently completed her three-year tenure.

Following the handover, Mr. Pepple paid a courtesy visit to the Commissioner for Youth Development, the supervising ministry of the NYSC in the state, for familiarization and official introduction.

In his brief remarks, Commissioner for Youth Development, Alfred Kemepado Nimizigha, expressed pleasure at receiving the new State Coordinator.

He said: “We look forward to a productive tenure marked by impactful service and meaningful progress.”

Also present at the occasion were the Honourable Commissioner for Environment, Hon. Ebi Ben Ololo, and other management staff of the NYSC.

Before his deployment to Bayelsa, Mr. Samuel Amaramiro Pepple served as the 21st Chief Executive Officer of the NYSC Ondo State Office.