Bayelsa NUT Threatens Indefinite Strike Over None Payment Of N30,000 Minimum Wage

The Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) has threatened to commence an indefinite strike in public primary and secondary schools in Bayelsa State over the non-payment of N30,000 minimum wage and promotion arrears by the Bayelsa State Government.

The teachers said that it was regrettable that in spite of Bayelsa’s position amongst the top four states with the highest earnings from the federation, the welfare is teachers was neglected.

It was gathered that the union took the decision at an executive meeting on Wednesday, Oct 12, after an earlier three-day warning strike failed to compel the Bayelsa government to act.

The teachers gave a 14-day ultimatum to the state government and local government councils in Bayelsa to address the plights of secondary and primary school teachers across the state or face industrial action.

These, according to NUT include the inability of both state and local governments to implement the N30,000 naira minimum wage and promotion of primary school teachers in the state.

The union said teachers are meted with untold hardship as a result of the non-payment of promotion arrears to both primary and secondary school teachers in the state.

The NUT expresses dissatisfaction with the government’s continuous negligence of the plights of teachers who play critical roles in the state, despite engaging them at different fora as all proved abortive.

The union said the attitude of the government has brought nothing but humiliation and frustration to primary and secondary school teachers in the state.

It said the 14-day ultimatum takes effect from, Oct. 13 as failure to address the issues within the limit of the ultimatum would force teachers in the state to go on strike.

The strike notice was ratified by the constituent eight Local Government Areas branches of NUT in Bayelsa.

Signatories to the communiqué after the meeting include; Ikiba Izibenidie, Chairman of NUT Yenagoa Branch, Ekereke Aruaman, Chairman of NUT Ogbia, Tarabina Ebikibina, Chairman of NUT Kolokuma/Opukima, Amakiri Idibiye, Chairman NUT Nembe

Others are Koko Michael, Chairman NUT Ekeremor, Dokubo Innocent, Chairman NUT Brass, Akadah Emomotimi, Chairman NUT Sagbama, Sudouwei Solomon, Chairman NUT Southern Ijaw.

Gentle Emelah, Bayelsa Commissioner, declined comments when contacted as he did not respond to telephone calls and text messages requesting for reaction to the development.